First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

First National Financial stock opened at C$32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,867.62. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$25.38 and a 12 month high of C$33.14.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,694.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,957,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,472,172.88.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

