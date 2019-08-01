First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.58, approximately 7,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,951,000 after acquiring an additional 364,223 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK)

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.