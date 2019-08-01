Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.92. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,216 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 311.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVVC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 92.4% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 55.7% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 43,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

