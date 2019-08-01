Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Stock Price Down 21.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) fell 21.2% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fitbit traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.31, 30,720,482 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 539% from the average session volume of 4,805,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $37,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,914 shares in the company, valued at $583,400.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,094 shares of company stock valued at $72,897. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fitbit by 291.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fitbit by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $979.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $313.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Fitbit’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit Company Profile (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

