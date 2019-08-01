Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Total by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Total stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,277. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81. Total SA has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

