Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,562. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 81,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,070 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.