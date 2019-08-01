Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.60. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

