Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 10.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 307,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.3% during the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,589,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 382,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 3,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,862. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

