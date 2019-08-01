Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.51. 156,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

