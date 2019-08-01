Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 132,163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 148,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded down $64.67 on Thursday, hitting $213.89. 1,230,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,796. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $459.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.34. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.32.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

