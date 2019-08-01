Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,049.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,080 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,073,000 after purchasing an additional 132,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 104,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BLK traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $462.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,593. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $509.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

