Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.89

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $4.73. Fletcher Building shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 765,608 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.88.

About Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

