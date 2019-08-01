FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.67 and last traded at $75.68, approximately 4,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 23,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 80.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter.

