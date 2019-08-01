FLIP (FLP) Price Up 6.7% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $753,429.00 and approximately $7,013.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00272964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.01411619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00113277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

