FlorinCoin (FLO) Price Hits $0.0524 on Exchanges

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last week, FlorinCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlorinCoin has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlorinCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00963055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000516 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000708 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlorinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlorinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.