Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,117.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 1,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.