Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $322,888.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,402,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,090,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,263 shares of company stock worth $4,739,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

