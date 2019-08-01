Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Industries from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 881,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 9.24% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

