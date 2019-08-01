Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Major Shareholder Cross River Capital Management Purchases 45,000 Shares

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) major shareholder Cross River Capital Management bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $137,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cross River Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 29,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 95,284 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $383,994.52.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $2,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $7,350.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cross River Capital Management acquired 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $7,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 20,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 25,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Cross River Capital Management acquired 175,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00.

NASDAQ FRAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 103,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 700.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34,617 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 79,840 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 1,561.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,175,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,104,383 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Francesca’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

