Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FKWL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.