Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.72

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and traded as high as $36.40. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

