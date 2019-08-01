Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.10 ($0.88), 551 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million and a PE ratio of 16.19.

Frontier IP Group Company Profile (LON:FIPP)

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

