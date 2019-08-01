FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.35. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 8,886,582 shares changing hands.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the period.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

