Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.61 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $33.61 million and approximately $674,620.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00004342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00034121 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00141230 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004787 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,499,463 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

