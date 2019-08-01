FY2019 EPS Estimates for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Applied Optoelectronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.42). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $52.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

