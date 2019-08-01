FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Lifted by Analyst

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Nahar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

RDY stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.20. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $42.82.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

