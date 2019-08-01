FY2020 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Corp Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luther Burbank by 288.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth about $85,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Luther Burbank by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

