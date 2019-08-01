FY2020 EPS Estimates for Macatawa Bank Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macatawa Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $347.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15,013.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

