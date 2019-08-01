FY2021 EPS Estimates for Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lifted by Analyst

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Klepierre in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06.

Get Klepierre alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KLPEF stock remained flat at $$32.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.