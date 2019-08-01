FY2021 EPS Estimates for Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lifted by Analyst

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Klepierre in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
KLPEF stock remained flat at $$32.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About Klepierre
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
