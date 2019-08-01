FY2021 EPS Estimates for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Boosted by Analyst

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restoration Hardware in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 279,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,482. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.