Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $609.00. Galliford Try shares last traded at $598.00, with a volume of 237,022 shares.

GFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities cut Galliford Try to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $663.98 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 628.10.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.