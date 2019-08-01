Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

CME stock opened at $194.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $207.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

