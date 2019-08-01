Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Brewing makes up 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 42.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

TAP opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.