Garner Asset Management Corp Has $448,000 Stock Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, Director Oc Kwon sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $63,552.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,425.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $67,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,710 shares of company stock worth $1,246,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CY opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.