Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $282,000 in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $6,554,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,571,000 after purchasing an additional 417,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Redfin by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 364,799 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $7,215,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.36. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $91,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $391,100 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

