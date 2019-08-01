Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 152.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

