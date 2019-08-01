Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 72 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $525,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.00. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.