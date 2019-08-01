Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Gartner updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.39-3.64 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.39-3.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 457,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,183. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.99.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,610 shares of company stock worth $2,103,725. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.