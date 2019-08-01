Gatcoin (GAT) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gatcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00273322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.01409457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00113217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io.

