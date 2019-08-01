Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.64 Million

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $39.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.58 million and the highest is $41.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $86.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $222.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $288.80 million, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $333.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 1.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 144,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 73,466 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 150,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,139. The stock has a market cap of $406.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

