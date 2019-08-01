Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $193.00. Genel Energy shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 377,356 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

In other news, insider Bill Higgs acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £4,996.84 ($6,529.26).

Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

