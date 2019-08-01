Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Genel Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22, 1,333 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34.

Genel Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

