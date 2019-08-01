General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 147,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,200. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

