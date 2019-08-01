Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHDX. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Genomic Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of GHDX stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 33,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,388. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.07. Genomic Health has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $92.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $2,569,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $257,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

