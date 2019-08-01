Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. Gentex has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,221.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,808 shares of company stock worth $865,749 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.