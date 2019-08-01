Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Upgraded to Neutral by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$46.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.80.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Genworth MI Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.18 and a 1 year high of C$49.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.38. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.3000006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.95, for a total value of C$268,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,258.40.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

