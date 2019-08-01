Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. Gildan Activewear also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57 EPS.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 13,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

