Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $798,882,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after purchasing an additional 835,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 675,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. 106,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,623. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

