Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $21.73 Million Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. SunTrust Banks makes up approximately 2.6% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.08% of SunTrust Banks worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 710,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,892. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.14.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

