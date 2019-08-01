Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,129,000 after acquiring an additional 291,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 660,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,941. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

